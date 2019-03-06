Human tinkers slight with Bulls XV for Sharks clash
Ivan van Zyl replacing Embrose Papier at scrumhalf is the only change in the backline.
CAPE TOWN - Bulls coach Pote Human made a few changes to the team that beat the Lions 30-12 in Johannesburg for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus.
Up front, former Blitzboks Tim Agaba comes into the loose trio, he takes over No 7 jersey from Hanro Liebenberg who moves to the second row in place of Eli Snyman
#SuperRugby Bulls XV v Sharks:— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 6, 2019
15 W Gelant
14 C Hendricks
13 J Kriel
12 D Sage
11 R Specman
10 H Pollard (captain)
9 I van Zyl
8 D Vermeulen
7 T Agaba
6 J Kirsten
5 J Jenkins
4 H Liebenberg
3 T Nyakane
2 S Brits
1 L Gqoboka
The other change sees Jannes Kirsten also join the loose trio in place of openside flanker Ruan Steenkamp.
Kick-off is at 5:15 pm on Saturday.
