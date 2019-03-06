Human tinkers slight with Bulls XV for Sharks clash

Ivan van Zyl replacing Embrose Papier at scrumhalf is the only change in the backline.

CAPE TOWN - Bulls coach Pote Human made a few changes to the team that beat the Lions 30-12 in Johannesburg for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus.

Up front, former Blitzboks Tim Agaba comes into the loose trio, he takes over No 7 jersey from Hanro Liebenberg who moves to the second row in place of Eli Snyman

#SuperRugby Bulls XV v Sharks:



15 W Gelant

14 C Hendricks

13 J Kriel

12 D Sage

11 R Specman

10 H Pollard (captain)

9 I van Zyl



8 D Vermeulen

7 T Agaba

6 J Kirsten

5 J Jenkins

4 H Liebenberg

3 T Nyakane

2 S Brits

1 L Gqoboka — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 6, 2019

The other change sees Jannes Kirsten also join the loose trio in place of openside flanker Ruan Steenkamp.

Kick-off is at 5:15 pm on Saturday.