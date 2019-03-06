Popular Topics
Human tinkers slight with Bulls XV for Sharks clash

Ivan van Zyl replacing Embrose Papier at scrumhalf is the only change in the backline.

Pote Human (left) and Alan Zondagh (far right) have been appointed as the Blue Bulls' Super Rugby coach and director of rugby respectively. Picture: Twitter/@BlueBullsRugby
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Bulls coach Pote Human made a few changes to the team that beat the Lions 30-12 in Johannesburg for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus.

Ivan van Zyl replacing Embrose Papier at scrumhalf is the only change in the backline.

Up front, former Blitzboks Tim Agaba comes into the loose trio, he takes over No 7 jersey from Hanro Liebenberg who moves to the second row in place of Eli Snyman

The other change sees Jannes Kirsten also join the loose trio in place of openside flanker Ruan Steenkamp.

Kick-off is at 5:15 pm on Saturday.

