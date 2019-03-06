Popular Topics
Former Stellenbosch University official to appear in court for R35m fraud

The Hawks last month served him with a notice to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 March.

FILE: Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com

36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A former deputy dean of student fees at Stellenbosch University will soon appear in court for fraud to the tune of R35 million.

The Hawks last month served him with a notice to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 March.

Hawks Western Cape spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the man faces multiple charges of fraud and one of money laundering.

“The crime that was committed and the value of the crime is around R35 million. The suspects have been arrested and face a charge relating to R1.9 million and there are more arrests that will be made by the Hawks.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

