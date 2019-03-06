Former PIC IT head says still receiving confidential documents from employees
Simphiwe Mayisela testified at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday how he was tasked with uncovering the identity of an anonymous whistle-blower who had made serious allegations against Matjila.
JOHANNESBURG - The former head of IT security at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says he’s still receiving confidential documents from employees and handing it over to the police, as part of an ongoing investigation against former CEO Dan Matjila.
Simphiwe Mayisela testified at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday how he was tasked with uncovering the identity of an anonymous whistle-blower who had made serious allegations against Matjila.
• Inquiry hears of dismissals at PIC
Mayisela said he ended up working with the police to investigate these allegations and is still doing so.
He further testified that he technically became a whistle-blower for the police while investigating the identity of the whistle-blower only known as James Nogu.
The emails sent by Nogu detailed serious allegations against Matjila and Mayisela ended up working with police to try and verify these claims.
Mayisela said confidential documents were still leaked to him even though he was fired from the PIC. He also broke down in tears when explaining the level of intimidation at the corporation.
He told the commission while the police haven't approached Matjila, the investigation against him is still ongoing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday
-
TV licence payment a big issue for SABC board candidates
-
SABC advised by board candidate to cut signal for failed paid TV licenses
-
Ill-treatment at PIC brings Mayisela to tears
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
Creecy: Gauteng's bigger budget to compensate for increasing population
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.