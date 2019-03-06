Former PIC IT head says still receiving confidential documents from employees

Simphiwe Mayisela testified at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday how he was tasked with uncovering the identity of an anonymous whistle-blower who had made serious allegations against Matjila.

JOHANNESBURG - The former head of IT security at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says he’s still receiving confidential documents from employees and handing it over to the police, as part of an ongoing investigation against former CEO Dan Matjila.

Simphiwe Mayisela testified at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday how he was tasked with uncovering the identity of an anonymous whistle-blower who had made serious allegations against Matjila.

• Inquiry hears of dismissals at PIC

Mayisela said he ended up working with the police to investigate these allegations and is still doing so.

He further testified that he technically became a whistle-blower for the police while investigating the identity of the whistle-blower only known as James Nogu.

The emails sent by Nogu detailed serious allegations against Matjila and Mayisela ended up working with police to try and verify these claims.

Mayisela said confidential documents were still leaked to him even though he was fired from the PIC. He also broke down in tears when explaining the level of intimidation at the corporation.

He told the commission while the police haven't approached Matjila, the investigation against him is still ongoing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)