Former CT pastor accused of rape, murder could enter into plea bargain
Keith Bird is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court again next Monday.
CAPE TOWN – A former Mitchells Plain pastor accused of rape and murder could possibly enter into a plea bargain with the State.
He faces two counts of murder, four counts of rape and additional charges of theft and crimen injuria.
Bird allegedly murdered his ex-fiancé Anniesa Bardien in Strandfontein in January 2013.
Her body was found buried in a shallow grave 10 days later.
In May that same year, he allegedly strangled 20-year-old Sharvonne Koense to death.
Her half-naked body was found in bushes in Mitchells Plain.
Bird also allegedly contacted a young woman on Facebook in 2014 under the pretense that he would be offering her a modelling job.
Instead, the State claims he lured the woman to bushes in Rocklands and forced her to perform sex acts on him.
He's also accused of having sexually assaulted two more women in Lost City and Lentegeur, in January 2014 and January 2016.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
