Forbes rich list: Aliko Dangote retains place as Africa’s richest man

PRETORIA - Twenty five African billionaires appear on Forbes magazine’s latest list of the world’s richest.

Nigerian cement mogul Aliko Dangote, worth $13,8 billion, retained his place as Africa’s wealthiest man.

Even though US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen testified to the Senate last week that the figures submitted are unreliable, the Forbes list is avidly followed.

It says that Amazon’s Jeff Bizos, worth $112 billion, remains the world’s richest man.

At 21, Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire.

Dangote leaves the 25 African billionaires in his wake. His compatriot Mike Adenuga, worth $9,2 billion, is the second richest African.

Nicky Oppeheimer, worth $7,3 billion, is third on the African list.

Other South Africans mentioned are Patrice Motsepe, Johan Rupert, Koos Bekker and Michiel le Roux.