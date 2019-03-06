Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family

-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by NaspersBusiness
-
Former Stellenbosch University official to appear in court for R35m fraudLocal
-
Alex residents being assisted by Gift of the Givers following blazeLocal
-
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC boardLocal
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after KrotoaLocal
-
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC BudgetPolitics
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'Local
-
Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager MosolaPolitics
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF PlusPolitics
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC boardLocal
-
Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblowerBusiness
-
New trade union Flair SA faces uphill battle in appealing to workersLocal
-
SA business confidence falls to five-month low in FebruaryBusiness
-
SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%Business
-
Forbes rich list: Aliko Dangote retains place as Africa’s richest manAfrica
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaireLifestyle
-
Singer R Kelly denies sexual abuse charges in CBS interviewLifestyle
-
Netflix film tells tale of Malawian eco boy geniusLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Queen Latifah defends Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit himLocal
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuseLocal
-
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports DeptLocal
-
Human tinkers slight with Bulls XV for Sharks clashSport
-
Erasmus explains SA Rugby’s revised contracting systemSport
-
Makata and Du Plessis committed to Blitzbok growthSport
-
All Blacks skipper Read to quit after World CupSport
-
Solari pledges to continue after Madrid dumped out by AjaxSport
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
3 more arrested in Thorisho Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family
It has now been confirmed that the three children were aged between nine and 17 and it’s been established that the adults were their parents.
DURBAN - A mortuary van has collected the bodies of a couple and their three children from a house in Montclair, south of Durban after the family was killed in a mass shooting.
Authorities responded to the shooting at their Isleworth Avenue home on Wednesday afternoon where the grim discovery was made.
Police have been combing the scene to gather evidence but initial investigations indicate there are no signs of a break-in.
It has now been confirmed that the three children were aged between nine and 17 and it’s been established that the adults discovered in the Montclair home were their parents.
Rescue Care’s Garrieth Jameson said: “All five have been declared deceased on the scene. The mortuary is busy in attendance, taking the bodies out of the scene.”
KZN police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said: “They were all in the same house and a firearm was also found next to their bodies.”
Paramedics say they found all five bodies in one bedroom.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy10 hours ago
-
Ipid staff ‘saddened’ by Robert McBride’s depature2 hours ago
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor3 hours ago
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after Krotoa2 hours ago
-
Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblowerone hour ago
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'8 hours ago
