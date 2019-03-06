Popular Topics
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family

It has now been confirmed that the three children were aged between nine and 17 and it’s been established that the adults were their parents.

It has now been confirmed that the three children were aged between nine and 17 and it’s been established that the adults discovered in the Montclair home were their parents. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
It has now been confirmed that the three children were aged between nine and 17 and it’s been established that the adults discovered in the Montclair home were their parents. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
8 minutes ago

DURBAN - A mortuary van has collected the bodies of a couple and their three children from a house in Montclair, south of Durban after the family was killed in a mass shooting.

Authorities responded to the shooting at their Isleworth Avenue home on Wednesday afternoon where the grim discovery was made.

Police have been combing the scene to gather evidence but initial investigations indicate there are no signs of a break-in.

It has now been confirmed that the three children were aged between nine and 17 and it’s been established that the adults discovered in the Montclair home were their parents.

Rescue Care’s Garrieth Jameson said: “All five have been declared deceased on the scene. The mortuary is busy in attendance, taking the bodies out of the scene.”

KZN police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said: “They were all in the same house and a firearm was also found next to their bodies.”

Paramedics say they found all five bodies in one bedroom.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

