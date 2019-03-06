Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday
The parastatal says that electricity will only be cut as a last resort.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that there is a high risk of load shedding for Wednesday as the system remains vulnerable.
On Tuesday, the utility said there was only a medium risk of power cuts.
The parastatal says that electricity will only be cut as a last resort.
Last month, the country experienced five straight days of power cuts with the escalation of stage 4 load shedding.
At the time, the utility said that cutting its maintenance expenditure has had a major impact on the performance of its plants.
Eskom has been battling with aging infrastructure, which needs major maintenance to perform efficiently.
#POWER ALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 6, 2019
06 March 2019
There is a high risk of rotational #loadshedding today, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. @CityPowerJhb@City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM@CityTshwane @SABCNewsOnline @Fourways_Review @Sandton_News @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/4gNJlqnJqO
