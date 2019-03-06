Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday

The parastatal says that electricity will only be cut as a last resort.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that there is a high risk of load shedding for Wednesday as the system remains vulnerable.

On Tuesday, the utility said there was only a medium risk of power cuts.

Last month, the country experienced five straight days of power cuts with the escalation of stage 4 load shedding.

At the time, the utility said that cutting its maintenance expenditure has had a major impact on the performance of its plants.

Eskom has been battling with aging infrastructure, which needs major maintenance to perform efficiently.