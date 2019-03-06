EFF won't rest until Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name given 'honour it deserves'

The party’s motion to get Parliament to back its campaign to have Cape Town International Airport named after the struggle icon was defeated on Tuesday when MPs instead supported an amended version put forward by the ANC.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they won’t rest until Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name is given "the honour it deserves".

The vote went 224 in favour, with 25 votes against and six abstentions.

Unlike last year’s motion on expropriation without compensation, the EFF got no support from the African National Congress (ANC) yesterday, as the Freedom Front Plus’s Corne Mulder observed:

"It seems the EFF once again wants to lead, but this time the ANC is not following."

The EFF says it was giving the ANC a chance to "undo its ill-treatment" of the late struggle icon, and is now accusing the party of rejecting her "sacrifice and leadership" in alliance with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ANC says it is "disappointed" that the EFF tried to use Parliament "to influence a process already under way".

The Airports Company of South Africa last year started tapping public opinion, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name is already in the mix along with other iconic names, including that of Krotoa, the Khoi woman who was a translator for 17th century Dutch settlers.

It will be up to the Geographical Names Council to make a final decision.