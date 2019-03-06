District Six residents group to discuss govt response to land restitution
The state last week submitted court papers in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November.
CAPE TOWN - A group of District Six residents is meeting in the coming days to discuss government's response to a court order related to land restitution.
The state last week submitted court papers in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November.
It directs government to submit a comprehensive plan to address the land restitution needs of residents with claims dating back to 1998.
The District Six Working Committee - one of the applicants representing residents in the case - is arguing that government is in breach of the order.
Government has stated that it has not had enough time to come up with a completed plan as ordered by the court.
The committee's Shahied Ajam says that their lawyers are seeking an urgent hearing to discuss the papers.
"We will be having a massive public meeting at the Blackpool Sports complex where we will invite comment from the public, and especially from the claimants, on how they feel about this. So that is this Sunday, 10 March."
Popular in Local
-
Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, City of Joburg estimates
-
Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
-
CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.