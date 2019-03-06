District Six residents group to discuss govt response to land restitution

The state last week submitted court papers in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November.

CAPE TOWN - A group of District Six residents is meeting in the coming days to discuss government's response to a court order related to land restitution.

The state last week submitted court papers in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November.

It directs government to submit a comprehensive plan to address the land restitution needs of residents with claims dating back to 1998.

The District Six Working Committee - one of the applicants representing residents in the case - is arguing that government is in breach of the order.

Government has stated that it has not had enough time to come up with a completed plan as ordered by the court.

The committee's Shahied Ajam says that their lawyers are seeking an urgent hearing to discuss the papers.

"We will be having a massive public meeting at the Blackpool Sports complex where we will invite comment from the public, and especially from the claimants, on how they feel about this. So that is this Sunday, 10 March."