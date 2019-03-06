De Kock misses out of century as Proteas stutter batting first

Quinton de Kock went off to a flier, racing to his half-century off 36 balls as he was ruthless on Test series star Vishwa Fernando.

CAPE TOWN - Quinton de Kock missed out on his 14th ODI career century as he was out for 94 off 70 balls after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas made one change to the side that earned a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first match at the Wanderers on Sunday, fit again Andile Phehlukwayo came in for Dwaine Pretorius as South Africa continued with their ploy to play two allrounders.

De Kock went off to a flier, racing to his half-century off 36 balls as he was ruthless on Test series star Vishwa Fernando. He eventually notched up his half-century off 36 balls while Hendricks fell for 29.

De Kock wasn't deterred by the loss of Hendricks’s wicket and went on his merry way but was out just six runs short of his century. Rassie van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder, who was elevated to number 5 in the batting order, didn’t last long but Faf du Plessis was able to contribute 54 runs before he was bowled by Thisara Perera who was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers - picking up 3/26 in 7 overs.

With big-hitting David Miller still at the crease, the Proteas were still poised to post a score in access of 300 but as soon as he fell for 25, the last 5 Proteas wickets fell for just 31 runs and they were all out for 251 - with the visitors requiring 252 to win level the five-match series at 1-1.