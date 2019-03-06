De Kock misses out of century as Proteas stutter batting first
Quinton de Kock went off to a flier, racing to his half-century off 36 balls as he was ruthless on Test series star Vishwa Fernando.
CAPE TOWN - Quinton de Kock missed out on his 14th ODI career century as he was out for 94 off 70 balls after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The Proteas made one change to the side that earned a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first match at the Wanderers on Sunday, fit again Andile Phehlukwayo came in for Dwaine Pretorius as South Africa continued with their ploy to play two allrounders.
De Kock went off to a flier, racing to his half-century off 36 balls as he was ruthless on Test series star Vishwa Fernando. He eventually notched up his half-century off 36 balls while Hendricks fell for 29.
De Kock wasn't deterred by the loss of Hendricks’s wicket and went on his merry way but was out just six runs short of his century. Rassie van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder, who was elevated to number 5 in the batting order, didn’t last long but Faf du Plessis was able to contribute 54 runs before he was bowled by Thisara Perera who was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers - picking up 3/26 in 7 overs.
With big-hitting David Miller still at the crease, the Proteas were still poised to post a score in access of 300 but as soon as he fell for 25, the last 5 Proteas wickets fell for just 31 runs and they were all out for 251 - with the visitors requiring 252 to win level the five-match series at 1-1.
Popular in Sport
-
Mosimane and Lorch win February PSL awards
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Madrid failure puts Solari under fire and faith in youth to the test
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?
-
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept
-
Pochettino hails Euro goal king Kane as Spurs march on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.