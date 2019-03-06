Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblower

Vuyokazi Menye testified that Dan Matjila went overboard in terms of trying to find out who was behind emails to the PIC board against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry has heard that former CEO Dan Matjila spearheaded an investigation aimed at identifying a whistleblower, which was against company policy.

Former IT boss Vuyokazi Menye testified that Matjila went overboard in terms of trying to find out who was behind emails to the PIC board making serious allegations about his conduct.

One of the claims had to do with Matjila allegedly helping his girlfriend secure a loan.

Menye said the head of IT security Simphiwe Mayisela was instructed to open a case with the police to secure a subpoena so they could find out who was sending the whistleblower emails under the name ‘James Nogu’.

However, she said she didn't know at the time that the police had instead opened a corruption case against Matjila.

Menye said Matjila was persistent in his efforts to unmask the whistleblower: “The CEO was the one who was inappropriately spearheading this investigation of this whistleblower while the very allegations of corruption were levelled against him.”

Menye said she was suspended for speaking out against Matjila and was then forced to sign a settlement agreement.

