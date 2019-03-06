Dams feeding CT at 52.7% capacity

This time last year, residents were being constantly warned of so-called day zero, the day when the city's taps would run dry.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town’s water situation is much better off now than it was a year ago.

Dams supplying water to Cape Town are currently at 52.7% capacity, a welcomed contrast to last year's 23%.

Hydro-climatologist Piotr Wolski says it's too soon to tell how this winter's rainfall will improve the water situation.

"I think anything can happen. It’s possible we will have another dry or wet year. I think what’s important is to look at the range of possibilities."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)