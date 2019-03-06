CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy
Janet Ntozini was killed on Sunday after standing up to a man who'd attacked a disabled boy in Vrygrond.
CAPE TOWN - Muizenberg High School is to honour a pupil who was stabbed to death after standing up to a man who'd attacked a disabled boy in Vrygrond.
Janet Ntozini was killed on Sunday. Her alleged killer was arrested shortly afterwards.
Principal Leonie Jacobsen described Ntozini as a student who had a “promising future”.
“Janet was a child at risk when she first came to the school in grade 8. There were many social ills she faced, yet she overcame all of that and she became a star pupil.”
Jacobsen said the 18-year-old girl always stood up for those weaker than her, right up until her last moments.
“This was a child that was beaten, and it was a disabled child who was being beaten up. She stood up for this child. This is how she got killed. She had a very small frame, but she had the spirit to fight for what is right.”
A memorial service will be held at the school next week.
Ntozini's alleged killer, a 23-year-old man, appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, City of Joburg estimates
-
Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday
-
TV licence payment a big issue for SABC board candidates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.