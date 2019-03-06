CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy

Janet Ntozini was killed on Sunday after standing up to a man who'd attacked a disabled boy in Vrygrond.

CAPE TOWN - Muizenberg High School is to honour a pupil who was stabbed to death after standing up to a man who'd attacked a disabled boy in Vrygrond.

Janet Ntozini was killed on Sunday. Her alleged killer was arrested shortly afterwards.

Principal Leonie Jacobsen described Ntozini as a student who had a “promising future”.

“Janet was a child at risk when she first came to the school in grade 8. There were many social ills she faced, yet she overcame all of that and she became a star pupil.”

Jacobsen said the 18-year-old girl always stood up for those weaker than her, right up until her last moments.

“This was a child that was beaten, and it was a disabled child who was being beaten up. She stood up for this child. This is how she got killed. She had a very small frame, but she had the spirit to fight for what is right.”

A memorial service will be held at the school next week.

Ntozini's alleged killer, a 23-year-old man, appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

