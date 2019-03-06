Creecy: Gauteng's bigger budget to compensate for increasing population

Agriculture, infrastructure, crime, corruption and state capture have been allocated millions of rands this year by the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has allocated the bulk of its revenue towards health care, assigning R50.8 billion to the Health Department for the year.

Finance MEC Barbara Creecy presented this year's budget at the Gauteng provincial legislature on Tuesday.

She has allocated R33.7 billion towards infrastructure, R291 million towards safety and anti-corruption and R5,5 billion towards social development for 2019.

Creecy said that national Treasury has given the province a bigger budget to compensate for an increasing population.

"You have to provide the service when the individual presents at the institution."

Creecy said that sectors like education and health tended to be more affected by an increasing population.

"Wehn somebody presents in January 2020, you've got to provide the service, whether they're covered or not and I think that's a lot of the complexities that MEC Lesufi faces with school admissions every year."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) criticised the provincial government for not addressing the issue of e-tolls, which was not mentioned in Creecy's budget.