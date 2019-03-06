Convicted duo await sentencing for Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Convicted duo await sentencing for Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on 31 January 2019 ahead of their sentencing. The duo was found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on 31 January 2019 ahead of their sentencing. The duo was found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men convicted of the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu are expected to be sentenced in the High Court in the North West on Wednesday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

His death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town, which saw angry residents set fire to homes and businesses belonging to white people.

Convicted murderers Doorewaard and Schutte will find out today how long they will stay behind bars after pushing Moshoeu off a moving vehicle in 2017.

Moshoeu's trial has heard testimonies from the 16-year-old's mother, the State's sole witness and community leaders in Coligny.

The defence has argued that life imprisonment will not be in the interest of justice.

In its argument, the State told the court that Schutte and Doorewaard had no regard for Moshoeu's life as he was killed for a mere R80 worth of sunflowers.

Moshoeu's mother has also described how her son's death has affected her health and that of his siblings, saying that the farm workers deserve to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny case

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA