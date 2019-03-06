Convicted duo await sentencing for Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men convicted of the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu are expected to be sentenced in the High Court in the North West on Wednesday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

His death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town, which saw angry residents set fire to homes and businesses belonging to white people.

Convicted murderers Doorewaard and Schutte will find out today how long they will stay behind bars after pushing Moshoeu off a moving vehicle in 2017.

Moshoeu's trial has heard testimonies from the 16-year-old's mother, the State's sole witness and community leaders in Coligny.

The defence has argued that life imprisonment will not be in the interest of justice.

In its argument, the State told the court that Schutte and Doorewaard had no regard for Moshoeu's life as he was killed for a mere R80 worth of sunflowers.

Moshoeu's mother has also described how her son's death has affected her health and that of his siblings, saying that the farm workers deserve to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny case