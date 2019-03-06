Coligny murder: Community disappointed with sentences

The pair have also been sentenced for kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm which will run concurrently with their terms for murder.

NORTH WEST - The community of Coligny says it's disappointed with the sentences handed to the two men convicted of the 2017 murder of Matlhomola Mosheou.

The High Court in the North West on Thursday sentenced Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte to an effective 18 and 23 years behind bars respectively after they accused the teenager of stealing sunflowers and pushed him off a moving van.

#Coligny 2 men convicted of the 2017 murder of 16 year Matlhomola Moshoeu are expected to be sentenced in the North West High Court today. TK pic.twitter.com/qfhdz6h6i1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2019

Coligny community members said they were expecting the High Court in the North West to hand down a hefty sentence to convicted murderers Schutte and Doorwaard.

Community leader Stanny Nyakama said: “We all were yearning for a life sentence but we need to understand that the law will consider all the other factors around this case.”

However, Nyakama said they respect the court’s decision: “The bottom line is, they are going to prison.”

A disappointed Anges Mosheou stood up and left the courtroom straight after the judge read out the sentences to the men who murdered her son.

