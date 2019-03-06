Boksburg mom seeks justice after attack by boyfriend leaves her with burns
The case comes amid heightened focus on domestic violence in the country, with the recent assault of musician Babes Wodumo by her boyfriend.
JOHANNESBURG - A Boksburg mother who was set alight allegedly by her boyfriend says she's terrified that he might come back for her and wants justice.
Lelethu Nongauza, 22, suffered second and third-degree burns to her upper body and has been in hospital for almost a month now.
The father of her two children was arrested in the same week of the attack and released.
"He took the paraffin lamp, then I jumped and grabbed the knife but then he lit the lamp and burned me."
This is the chilling account of a young mother reliving the events of 9 February when her boyfriend arrived at her home at the Angelo informal settlement.
Her friend, who witnessed the attack, had to pour water on her in an attempt to douse the flames.
Speaking softly from her hospital bed, with a forlorn look on her face, Lelethu Nongauza is clearly conscious of the burns on her upper body, including her entire face and hands.
While police say the case is still being investigated, Nongauza claims her partner tried to make contact with her just last week.
He was stopped by staff.
"He came to the hospital. I want the police to help me and arrest him."
Police have encouraged the family to lay a formal complaint.
