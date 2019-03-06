Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapse

-
Three learners killed in accident in DurbanLocal
-
Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager MosolaPolitics
-
Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapseLocal
-
Creecy: Gauteng's bigger budget to compensate for increasing populationBusiness
-
TV licence payment a big issue for SABC board candidatesBusiness
-
WC govt sets aside R112m for school safetyLocal
Popular Topics
-
Three learners killed in accident in DurbanLocal
-
Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager MosolaPolitics
-
Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapseLocal
-
Creecy: Gauteng's bigger budget to compensate for increasing populationBusiness
-
TV licence payment a big issue for SABC board candidatesBusiness
-
WC govt sets aside R112m for school safetyLocal
Popular Topics
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF PlusPolitics
-
EFF won't rest until Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name given 'honour it deserves'Politics
-
EFF accuses MPs of rejecting Winnie Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
Cope gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to remove Minister Masutha, deputyPolitics
-
DA's Helen Zille’s 10 years as WC premier – a leader and rabble-rouserPolitics
-
Gungubele says he 'didn't lie' at PIC inquiryLocal
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
TV licence payment a big issue for SABC board candidatesBusiness
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for WednesdayBusiness
-
Investors to closely monitor SA polls after positive GDP figures, say economistsBusiness
-
SABC advised by board candidate to cut signal for failed paid TV licensesBusiness
-
Mantashe calls for extra security in Carletonville amid protestsLocal
-
Ill-treatment at PIC brings Mayisela to tearsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Netflix film tells tale of Malawian eco boy geniusLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Queen Latifah defends Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit himLocal
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuseLocal
-
All about that bass: carmakers seek electric car sounds for post-petrol eraLifestyle
-
From within: How HIV attacks immune systemLifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo isn’t doing well after assault, says familyLocal
-
'After Neverland': Oprah Winfrey parses Jackson accusationsLifestyle
-
Pochettino hails Euro goal king Kane as Spurs march onSport
-
Stormers confirm John Dobson as head coach from 2020Sport
-
City score late win to keep title race wide openSport
-
Solidarity takes Sport Dept to court over transformation charterSport
-
Erasmus happy with ‘tactical’ approach from SA Super Rugby franchisesSport
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
Popular Topics
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
3 more arrested in Thorisho Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapse
Over a hundred families were affected and were moved to the Marlboro community hall to shelter overnight.
JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents are rebuilding their homes on Wednesday morning after a fire ripped through their shacks following a City Power pylon collapse.
Over a hundred families were affected and were moved to the Marlboro community hall to shelter overnight.
The blaze broke out when a City Power pylon collapsed yesterday, bringing live overhead cables down with it.
Joburg emergency services are back in the area this morning.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe: "By last night, a number of people could not be registered, so disaster management will be back on scene this morning to do a clear list of how many people are displaced. But most people are worried about their belongings, having left everything just there and worrying that some things might be stolen."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father2 hours ago
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened2 hours ago
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesdayone hour ago
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus2 hours ago
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death1282 days ago
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.