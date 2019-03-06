Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapse

Over a hundred families were affected and were moved to the Marlboro community hall to shelter overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents are rebuilding their homes on Wednesday morning after a fire ripped through their shacks following a City Power pylon collapse.

The blaze broke out when a City Power pylon collapsed yesterday, bringing live overhead cables down with it.

Joburg emergency services are back in the area this morning.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe: "By last night, a number of people could not be registered, so disaster management will be back on scene this morning to do a clear list of how many people are displaced. But most people are worried about their belongings, having left everything just there and worrying that some things might be stolen."