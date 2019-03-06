Alex residents being assisted by Gift of the Givers following blaze

A cleanup operation is underway after an electrical pylon with high voltage cables fell collapsed on Tuesday destroying some of the houses.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 1,500 Stjwetla residents in Alexandra are being assisted by relief organisation the Gift of the Givers following a fire that destroyed 500 homes.

A cleanup operation is underway after an electrical pylon with high voltage cables collapsed on Tuesday, destroying some of the houses.

The organisation says its providing temporary shelter for the victims at a village close to the disaster area.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they're providing meals as well: “We distributed blankets and mattresses last night and then this morning we prepared hot meals and are busy distributing hot food.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)