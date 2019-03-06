Alex fire started before pylon collapse – City Power

Engineers and emergency services returned to the area on Tuesday morning to assess the damage and assist affected families.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says that preliminary investigations show the fire which destroyed over a hundred shacks in Alexandra started before its pylon collapsed.

Engineers and emergency services returned to the area on Tuesday morning to assess the damage and assist affected families.

It will cost up to R5 million to replace the pylon, according to City Power.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “The pylons by their nature were meant to withstand the strongest weather. The investigation will also look into whether the pylon was vandalised.”

An investigation into the matter by the City of Johannesburg continues.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)