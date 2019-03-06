3 CT alleged abalone smugglers arrested

Members found numerous containers and plastic bags filled with shucked abalone and equipment like gas cylinders and burners.

CAPE TOWN - Three alleged abalone smugglers have been arrested in Paarl East, in the Western Cape.

Police raided an illegal abalone processing facility on Tuesday.

Members found numerous containers and plastic bags filled with shucked abalone and equipment like gas cylinders and burners.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “On the upper level, the police found two more bags of dried abalone. The men attempted to hide from the police, one of them behind a geyser.”