TUT to reach out to NSFAS in bid to resolve student protests

Students are outraged at the non-payment of meal allowances and inadequate housing at TUT.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Tshwane University of Technology says that it will reach out to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in a bid to resolve problems that have led to protests at the institution.

Academic activity was suspended on Monday because of demonstrations.

The university's Willa de Ruyter says that an announcement will be made on Tuesday on when lectures will resume.

"We are continuously engaging with all relevant roleplayers to assists the students in getting this resolved. We will update our website as far as the way forward is concerned."