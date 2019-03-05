Trial date set for Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow

Ninow is accused of raping a young girl in the bathroom of the Silverton Dros restaurant in September last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A trial date has been set for rape accused Nicholas Ninow.

The trial will take place at the North Gauteng High Court from 9 to 20 September.

He faces charges of rape, kidnapping, assault, possession of drugs and obstructing the administration of justice.

Earlier this year, the accused underwent 30 days of psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Hospital where he was evaluated by three psychiatrists and a psychologist and has been declared fit to stand trial.