Three 'explosive devices' found in London
The suspicious packages containing padded envelopes were found at an office block next to Heathrow Airport, the post room at Waterloo station.
LONDON, United Kingdom - British counter-terrorism officers are investigating three "small improvised explosive devices" believed capable of starting small fires that were found in separate locations in London on Tuesday.
The suspicious packages containing padded envelopes were found at an office block next to Heathrow Airport, the post room at Waterloo station, and at offices near London City Airport in the east of the capital, according to Scotland Yard.
"The packages -- all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags -- have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Irish police later said they were "assisting the Metropolitan police with their enquiries", as Sky News reported that the packages had Irish stamps on them.
The item sent to the Compass Centre, close to Heathrow's north runway, was opened by staff resulting in "part of the package burning", although there were no injuries and flights were not affected, according to police.
"These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened," it added, noting they were treating the incidents as "a linked series".
Officers were called to the Compass Centre at 9:55 am local time (0955 GMT), and two hours later the alarm was raised at Waterloo Station in central London.
"The package was not opened. Specialist officers attended and made the device safe," police said of the parcel found at the rail hub.
It was not evacuated and train services were not impacted.
At 12:10 pm, another suspicious package was reported at the offices of City Aviation House, at the Royal Docks in the east of the capital close to London City Airport.
The package was also not opened and flights continued to operate as normal.
"The Met Police has issued advice to transport hubs across London to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police," the force added.
Popular in World
-
Momo doll at centre of viral hoax was destroyed last year
-
Trump extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year
-
'London patient': second case ever of HIV remission
-
HIV positive people with access to treatment across the world
-
Moody's warns Mexico violence hurting business
-
Hillary Clinton rules out another presidential run
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.