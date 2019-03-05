Tegeta pre-payment against Eskom procurement processes, inquiry hears
Eskom official Snehal Nagar says Bhana Naidoo simply gave an instruction for the payment without giving details, adding that Eskom didn’t budget for the dodgy transaction.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom official Snehal Nagar on Tuesday told the state capture commission that the power utility's former executive director Maya Bhana Naidoo instructed him to process a pre-payment of over R400 million to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.
Last year, Treasury released its final report on Eskom, which found the power utility flouted company policy and public finance rules to benefit Tegeta which was awarded coal contracts of over R1 billion.
The report also found the R600 million advance the parastatal gave to the Gupta company was irregular. Snehal Nagar has explained the events that led to Eskom processing the pre-payment to Tegeta.
“Ms Naidoo instructed us to make a payment that was approved by the board tender committee that was R659 million. She had also indicated that the payment needs to make within two to three hours time, or before 2pm.”
He says this was against Eskom’s procurement processes.
“The treasury division needs to make the money available. The shared services team would need to be on board to effect the payment. We would need to process the payment, so everybody would need to be on board.”
Nagar says Bhana Naidoo simply gave an instruction for the payment without giving details, adding that Eskom didn’t budget for the dodgy transaction.
WATCH: Zondo Commission hears about Eskom payments to Tegeta
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018
-
Eskom officials bullied into approving R25bn transaction, commission hears
-
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operate
-
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.