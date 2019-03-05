Tegeta pre-payment against Eskom procurement processes, inquiry hears

Eskom official Snehal Nagar says Bhana Naidoo simply gave an instruction for the payment without giving details, adding that Eskom didn’t budget for the dodgy transaction.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom official Snehal Nagar on Tuesday told the state capture commission that the power utility's former executive director Maya Bhana Naidoo instructed him to process a pre-payment of over R400 million to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.

Last year, Treasury released its final report on Eskom, which found the power utility flouted company policy and public finance rules to benefit Tegeta which was awarded coal contracts of over R1 billion.

The report also found the R600 million advance the parastatal gave to the Gupta company was irregular. Snehal Nagar has explained the events that led to Eskom processing the pre-payment to Tegeta.

“Ms Naidoo instructed us to make a payment that was approved by the board tender committee that was R659 million. She had also indicated that the payment needs to make within two to three hours time, or before 2pm.”

He says this was against Eskom’s procurement processes.

“The treasury division needs to make the money available. The shared services team would need to be on board to effect the payment. We would need to process the payment, so everybody would need to be on board.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)