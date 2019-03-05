-
Taxify to work with CT police in murdered driver investigation
The man was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.
CAPE TOWN - E-hailing cab company Taxify said it will assist police where it can in their investigation into the murder of a driver.
The man was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.
Taxify insists it has adequate security measures in place for customers and employees.
These include emergency buttons for drivers on the company's app; this isn't available to users though. The company says it's working on this.
Last month, two women were attacked allegedly by a Taxify driver in the Brackenfell area during a trip. The pair was stabbed and robbed.
The man was arrested.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
