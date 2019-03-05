Popular Topics
Taxify to work with CT police in murdered driver investigation

The man was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - E-hailing cab company Taxify said it will assist police where it can in their investigation into the murder of a driver.

The man was stabbed to death in Langa while responding to a trip request in Durbanville last weekend.

Taxify insists it has adequate security measures in place for customers and employees.

These include emergency buttons for drivers on the company's app; this isn't available to users though. The company says it's working on this.

Last month, two women were attacked allegedly by a Taxify driver in the Brackenfell area during a trip. The pair was stabbed and robbed.

The man was arrested.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

