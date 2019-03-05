Popular Topics
Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville

Police are dealing with taxi related incidents in at least two areas in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

FILE: Minibus taxis. Picture: EWN Traffic
FILE: Minibus taxis. Picture: EWN Traffic
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are dealing with taxi-related incidents in at least two areas in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

In Orlando West, there was exchange of fire during a confrontation between taxi operators.

A woman in the area describes what she saw.

"I was woken up by a couple of gunshots. When we checked outside the window, there was a whole lot of taxis parked at the robot. In front of our gate, there were a whole lot of taxi drivers and taxi owners just shooting at each other and shooting at passers-by as well and vandalising cars that passed by."

The police's Kay Makhubele says officers have been deployed to the area.

"This morning, the taxi operators stated to confront each other in Dube. At this moment, police have been deployed. We don't know what this is all about but we are continuing to monitor the situation."

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Metro Police are monitoring an intersection in Dobsonville where taxi drivers are protesting over issues with Rea Vaya buses.

"There is currently a protest by taxi associations at Koma Street and Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto. Motorists are advised to avoid that intersection for now. More officers are being sent to that area. The taxi associations are unhappy about the arrival of the Rea Vaya bus service."

