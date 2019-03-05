Striking Krugersdorp hospital workers vow to intensify strike over demands

Nurses and admin staff stopped working on Friday demanding better working conditions and the removal of management over allegations of nepotism.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp say if management goes ahead and implements the no work, no pay principle, they will intensify their strike.

After hours of discussions between unions and hospital management, workers finally made a breakthrough with the employer, conceding to most of their demands except for scrapping the no work, no pay rule.

Workers said the night shift staff are ready to return to their posts on Tuesday night, but that’s only if the employer is willing to pay them for the work they haven’t done since the strike began.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s regional secretary Patrick Kehumile said if management goes on to deduct workers’ salaries, they will shut down the hospital.

“We will intensify the strike, there’s no other way. There’s no other option rather than withdrawing labour if we don’t reach consensus.”

Workers said management had agreed to fix the canteen and improve working conditions including hiring more staff, but it is still undecided on the issue of scrapping the no work, no pay principle.