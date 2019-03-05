Strike forces management to cook for patients at Krugersdorp hospital

Nurses and admin staff went on strike on Friday demanding the removal of the hospital management, more office space and a canteen among other things.

JOHANNESBURG - Services have been severely affected at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp due to an ongoing strike.

Management has been forced to cook for patients as striking workers affiliated to Nehawu on Monday blocked the entrance to the hospital, preventing doctors from entering.

Police had to be called in.

Hospital CEO Patrick Sofohlo says that skeleton staff have been roped in to help.

"The management were the ones that cooked for the patients, while the staff were outside. We are busy discussing the matter with the union and we will resolve the matter."