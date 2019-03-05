Stormers confirm John Dobson as head coach from 2020
John Dobson will replace current Stormers coach Robbie Fleck who leaves at the end of the Super Rugby season.
CAPE TOWN - John Dobson has been confirmed as the head coach of the Stormers from 2020, while Paul Treu has been appointed to a new role in Western Province Rugby Union.
Dobson will replace current Stormers coach Robbie Fleck who leaves at the end of the Super Rugby season.
It's hoped the move will bring some stability to Western Province Rugby after reports of strained relations among the coaching staff.
Dobson is the current coach of Western Province and led them to the Currie Cup trophy in 2017, a runner-up spot last year.
WP Rugby said Treu's position as performance and innovation manager was created “in order to supplement this and in line with international best practice”.
“Paul Treu will provide further support by applying current and scientific knowledge to the planning and preparation of all teams in his new role of performance and innovation manager.”
WP Rugby CEO Paul Zacks added: “This new structure means that players will get more individual attention, while we continue to support and develop our coaches to build quality, motivated and transformed coaching and playing teams for the future.”
Gert Smal, director of rugby, will be joining Toyota Verblitz in Japan at the end of March.
Popular in Sport
-
Benni: Cape Town City FC not championship material yet
-
Solidarity takes Sport Dept to court over transformation charter
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
City score late win to keep title race wide open
-
Erasmus happy with ‘tactical’ approach from SA Super Rugby franchises
-
PSL receives footage of McCarthy, Maritzburg United staff brawl
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.