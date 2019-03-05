Popular Topics
Stormers confirm John Dobson as head coach from 2020

John Dobson will replace current Stormers coach Robbie Fleck who leaves at the end of the Super Rugby season.

FILE: John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - John Dobson has been confirmed as the head coach of the Stormers from 2020, while Paul Treu has been appointed to a new role in Western Province Rugby Union.

Dobson will replace current Stormers coach Robbie Fleck who leaves at the end of the Super Rugby season.

It's hoped the move will bring some stability to Western Province Rugby after reports of strained relations among the coaching staff.

Dobson is the current coach of Western Province and led them to the Currie Cup trophy in 2017, a runner-up spot last year.

WP Rugby said Treu's position as performance and innovation manager was created “in order to supplement this and in line with international best practice”.

“Paul Treu will provide further support by applying current and scientific knowledge to the planning and preparation of all teams in his new role of performance and innovation manager.”

WP Rugby CEO Paul Zacks added: “This new structure means that players will get more individual attention, while we continue to support and develop our coaches to build quality, motivated and transformed coaching and playing teams for the future.”

Gert Smal, director of rugby, will be joining Toyota Verblitz in Japan at the end of March.

