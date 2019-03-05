Solidarity takes Sport Dept to court over transformation charter

The department set out transformation targets for six of its federations that they must have 50% black African player representation.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity is taking the Department of Sport and Recreation to the Labour Court on Wednesday for what it says is the unlawful implementation of the transformation charter.

Solidarity is aiming to interdict the Department of Sport and Recreation along with its affiliates, the South African Rugby Union, Cricket South Africa, Netball South Africa, Athletics South Africa and the South African Confederation and Olympic Committee from implementing the 50% transformation targets.

It says that the transformation charter goes against the Constitution and certain positions cannot be reserved for a certain demographic group.

Court proceedings will get underway at 9 am on Wednesday morning.