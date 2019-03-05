SABC advised by board candidate to cut signal for failed paid TV licenses

Mzwakhe Mofokeng, a lawyer by training, was one of eight candidates to be interviewed on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - One of the candidates being interviewed for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board says the broadcaster should consider cutting the signal for people who fail to pay their TV licenses.

Parliament has on Tuesday started interviewing 24 candidates to fill eight vacancies.

SABC board candidate Mzwakhe Mofokeng said like DStv, the SABC should also cut the signal of people who fail to pay.

This, he said, was the only way to ensure South Africans pay their TV licenses, a matter the SABC has been grappling with for years.

“We need to have some sort of technology that will detect when a person has not paid their license.”

MPs will be putting candidates through their paces for three days before deciding on the most suitable candidates to serve on the board.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)