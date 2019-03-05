SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018

South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

PRETORIA - South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted economic growth of 1.6% for the three months to end-December 2018.

On an annual basis, Africa’s most industrialised economy grew by 0.8% compared to a revised 1.4% expansion in 2017.