Rand trades sideways ahead of GDP data
Investor concerns over the state company, and overall economic growth, have seen the rand struggle to shake-off an emerging-market selloff that has abated in other regions, while elections due in May have also kept money on the sidelines.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened slightly early on Tuesday after some broad emerging-market momentum overnight faded with the dollar remaining close to a two-week high and investor caution ahead of local economic growth data.
At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.14% softer at R14.2200 per dollar, compared to its close of R14.2000 in New York on Monday, with thin overnight volumes keeping the unit in a narrow range as investors awaited fourth-quarter growth data at 0930 GMT.
Africa’s most developed economy grew 1.3% in 2017 and saw contractions in the first two quarters of 2018 before bouncing back in the third quarter with a 2.2% expansion.
But in the February budget, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni sliced the 2019 growth estimate to just 1.5%, with issues at power utility Eskom the biggest threat to the economy after the debt-laden firm resumed nationwide electricity blackouts late in February.
Investor concerns over the state company, and overall economic growth, have seen the rand struggle to shake-off an emerging-market selloff that has abated in other regions, while elections due in May have also kept money on the sidelines.
In equities, Nedbank reported a 14.5% rise in full-year headline earnings, driven mostly by its business outside of the country.
Dairy company Clover said first-half profit rose 5 percent, boosted by higher sales volume and an uptick in prices.
Bonds were flat, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 steady at 8.725%.
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity
-
Eskom officials bullied into approving R25bn transaction, commission hears
-
Fuel price hike to kick in at midnight, warnings of more hikes to come
-
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans
-
Petrol price hike of 74 cents a litre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.