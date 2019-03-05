Political will needed to get District Six housing project running, says dept
Hundreds of former residents are still waiting for land restitution.
CAPE TOWN - Political will is needed from all three spheres of government to get a multi-billion rand housing project in District Six off the ground.
Hundreds of former residents are still waiting for land restitution.
In November, a court ordered government to come up with a plan detailing how it would satisfy the needs of residents with land claims dating back to 1998.
In court papers filed by government last week, the Rural Development and Land Reform Department says that the state cannot afford a plan to provide land restitution to all the verified claimants.
A plan to build more than 2,000 restitution units is estimated to take two decades to be developed.
The papers also state that the entire project will cost R11.6 billion of which just over R2 billion will come from government subsidies.
The papers also highlight possible risks and challenges, like government not being able to make subsidies available, insufficient building materials and delays in regulatory approvals.
A significant requirement outlined in the papers is “political will to establish the programme”.
This means local, provincial and national government will all need to set aside any contestations, to not only get this project off the ground but to ensure long-term resilience.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Babes Wodumo 'not with Mampintsha,' says family spokesperson
-
Cope gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to remove Minister Masutha, deputy
-
[CARTOON] Soweto's Power Debate
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 years
-
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity
-
Babe of death: Cyberbullies take aim at Kelly Khumalo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.