Police probing murder case after CT cab driver attacked, stabbed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police probing murder case after CT cab driver attacked, stabbed

According to police the driver was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to hospital. He was then transferred to another hospital where he later died.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating case of murder after a man was attacked in Langa.

The man, who is believed to be a cab driver in Cape Town, was killed on Saturday. He was apparently responding to a trip request in Durbanville on that evening.

According to police the driver was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to hospital. He was then transferred to another hospital where he later died.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says an investigation is underway.

"We opened an attempted car hijacking and assault case for investigation. After he died in hospital, we changed the case to murder for further investigation."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA