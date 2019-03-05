Police probing murder case after CT cab driver attacked, stabbed

According to police the driver was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to hospital. He was then transferred to another hospital where he later died.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating case of murder after a man was attacked in Langa.

The man, who is believed to be a cab driver in Cape Town, was killed on Saturday. He was apparently responding to a trip request in Durbanville on that evening.

According to police the driver was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to hospital. He was then transferred to another hospital where he later died.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says an investigation is underway.

"We opened an attempted car hijacking and assault case for investigation. After he died in hospital, we changed the case to murder for further investigation."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)