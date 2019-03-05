Over 360,000 litres of water from CT donated to drought-stricken Makhanda
Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers says officials will this week hand over 360,000 litres of bottled water and 150 Jojo tanks to residents of Makhanda.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of litres of water has left Cape Town destined for drought-stricken Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown.
The Eastern Cape town has been battling a water shortage for months.
Posted by Gift of the Givers on Friday, 1 March 2019
The Sarah Baartman District Municipality in the Eastern Cape was last week declared a local state of disaster.
Mayor Khunjuzwa Kekana made the declaration following months of a severe drought and water shortages due to dwindling dam levels.
Gift of the Givers has been assisting desperate residents with truckloads of bottled water to provide some relief over the past few weeks.
The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman says drilling on boreholes five and six will also continue this week.
He says their rescue plan includes drilling a minimum of 20 boreholes to provide several million litres of water per day.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
