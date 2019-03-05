New motorist demerit system on the way

CAPE TOWN - A new demerit system for motorists is now just around the corner.

The National Assembly has agreed to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Amendment Bill, which will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa to be signed.

Once it becomes law, there'll be big changes in how traffic offences are dealt with.

Offending drivers will be given points against them if they infringe traffic laws and face having their licences suspended, or even cancelled, should they continue to re-offend.

Road users who don’t pay traffic fines could face blocks on having new driving or vehicle licences issued, as well as other penalties.

The African National Congress’ Leonard Ramatlakane said: “The intention of this [bill] is to try and address the carnage on our roads.”

Ramatlakane dismissed the objections to the bill of lobby groups and opposition parties, labelling arguments that the bill is unconstitutional as “a red herring.”

Tuesday’s vote in the National Assembly went 174 in favour, 11 against and 22 abstentions.