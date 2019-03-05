New heart-valve tech making treatment of malformations more affordable

Professor Peter Zilla was recently awarded Austria’s highest accolade, the grand decoration of honour for services, for his contribution to the treatment and study of trans-catheter heart valve technologies.

CAPE TOWN – A cardiothoracic surgeon says malformations of the heart can now be treated more affordably.

Austrian-born Zilla says funding from the Department of Science and Technology, Bidvest and others made it possible for experts to design and now manufacture devices to treat malfunctions of the heart.

“We opened in the Christiaan Barnard building of the university. A whole floor was turned into proper clean rooms where you can produce medical devices at the quality required for patients.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)