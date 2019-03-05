Municipal spending expected to come under spotlight in Gauteng Budget speech

The Health Department will also be in the spotlight after receiving the biggest portion of the budget last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy is due to deliver her provincial Budget on Tuesday morning with municipality spending expected to be one of the issues highlighted for the year.

Last year, Creecy painted a bleak picture of municipalities spending only 77% of the R19 billion earmarked for infrastructure development.

The Gauteng Health Department received a whopping R46.4 billion last year, 38% of the total budget.

It was the first time in Gauteng history that the biggest allocation did not go to education.

However, the Health Department is still in need of more funds and recently there've been more reports of hospitals having to deal with a high number of foreign patients.

MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says there's no additional funding available for treating foreigners at this stage.

Creecy also raised concerns last year about municipalities underspending, singling out Johannesburg.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)