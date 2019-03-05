MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal
EWN revealed on Monday that deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters was placed on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interviewing process.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that an MMC and four directors in the Democratic Alliance-run Midvaal Local Municipality have been added to the list of officials implicated in a cash-for-jobs scandal at the municipality.
Peeters has been served with a notice of suspension and has until Wednesday to give reasons why he should remain in his position.
EWN has learnt that the email sent to Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi about corruption at the municipality also implicated Corporate Services MMC Amelia Tsukudu.
Baloyi has confirmed that Tsukudu was suspended on Tuesday morning.
"Upon reception of that, I wrote to MMC Amelia Tsukudu to inform her of the allegations I’ve received against her and asked her to respond. Last night [Monday], she sent me a letter offering to step aside, which I have accepted and I’ve put her on suspension."
He says that unlike Peeters, Tsukudu’s case has been transferred to the municipality’s ethics committee where it will be dealt with.
"How you deal with senior management and politicians is very different. The route I took in dealing with a politician is to write to them about the allegations that are made."
Baloyi says the municipal manager is investigating the four directors who are also involved in the said corruption.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
