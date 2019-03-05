Mantashe calls for extra security in Carletonville amid protests

At least nine people have died in clashes allegedly between National Union of Mineworkers and Amcu members.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has asked Police Minister Bheki Cele to bolster security in Carletonville which has been rocked by violent protests at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix Mine.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)-led wage strike at the mine on the West Rand began last year.

An estimated 63 houses belonging to some employees have been burnt down.

Department spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: “Minister Mantashe was in Carletonville today to get a briefing from the mayor on the area. The area was too violent and the minister didn’t get a chance to visit the actual area.”

