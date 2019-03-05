Popular Topics
Mantashe calls for extra security in Carletonville amid protests

At least nine people have died in clashes allegedly between National Union of Mineworkers and Amcu members.

FILE: Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has asked Police Minister Bheki Cele to bolster security in Carletonville which has been rocked by violent protests at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix Mine.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)-led wage strike at the mine on the West Rand began last year.

At least nine people have died in clashes allegedly between National Union of Mineworkers and Amcu members.

An estimated 63 houses belonging to some employees have been burnt down.

Department spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: “Minister Mantashe was in Carletonville today to get a briefing from the mayor on the area. The area was too violent and the minister didn’t get a chance to visit the actual area.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA