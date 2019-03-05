Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him

Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo appeared in the Pine Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Assault accused Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo has suggested that his girlfriend Babes Wodumo is being influenced by outside forces to discredit him by accusing him of abuse.

Mampintsha appeared in the Pine Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of assault.

He's been granted R2,000 bail.

He said there is clearly a force pushing Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, to make the accusations of abuse against him

“Remember there are always people behind this; even with the first allegations against me, there were people behind fueling them.”

He said the Gqom singer is successful because of him: “Before she was famous, I used my money to make her; I invested in her. Now she is wealthy.”

Mampintsha has accused the politicians who have supported Simelane of having ulterior motives for doing so, claiming many of them are romantically interested in her.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)