Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuse

On Tuesday afternoon, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo.

JOHANNESBURG - Assault accused Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, has sought to discredit his girlfriend Babes Wodumo, accusing her of staging the attack which was streamed live on the singer’s Instagram account.

Mampintsha broke his silence on Tuesday afternoon after appearing in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on a charge of assault.

Maphumulo has been granted bail of R2,000.

He was arrested earlier on in the day after Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, laid a criminal complaint against him.

Speaking outside court, Mampintsha told journalists that contrary to what’s been said, he is the victim of his girlfriend’s abuse.

“Any intelligent person can see what happened in that video. I’m talking now because I want to save my career. Babes has an alcohol problem and when she is drunk, she is violent, even her family knows that she has been abusive towards me.”

Mampintsha is expected back in court later this month.