Mampintsha arrested for assaulting Babes Wodumo

JOHANNESBURG - Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha, has been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo.

Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, adding that he will appear in court soon.

#sapsHQ The Suspect in the Babes Wodumo case has been Arrested and is currently in police custody. He will be processed and will appear in court soon. ME pic.twitter.com/5dCxgTmGpS — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 5, 2019

Simelane reported the attack, which was streamed live on her Instagram account, to Durban police on Monday.

Her parents gave a briefing on Tuesday, thanking South Africans for their support, saying that she was not doing well.

More to follow.