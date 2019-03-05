Mampintsha arrested for assaulting Babes Wodumo
Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, adding that he will appear in court soon.
JOHANNESBURG - Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha, has been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo.
Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, adding that he will appear in court soon.
#sapsHQ The Suspect in the Babes Wodumo case has been Arrested and is currently in police custody. He will be processed and will appear in court soon. ME pic.twitter.com/5dCxgTmGpS— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 5, 2019
Simelane reported the attack, which was streamed live on her Instagram account, to Durban police on Monday.
Her parents gave a briefing on Tuesday, thanking South Africans for their support, saying that she was not doing well.
More to follow.
Popular in Local
-
MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal
-
WATCH: Briefing on Babes Wodumo assault
-
Babe of death: Cyberbullies take aim at Kelly Khumalo
-
Babes Wodumo 'not with Mampintsha,' says family spokesperson
-
Lesufi wants action against teachers after pupil gang-raped at school camp
-
Trial date set for Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.