Lesufi wants action against teachers after pupil gang-raped at school camp

The Gauteng Education Department says the grade eight pupil was allegedly raped by 3 boys at the weekend while on a school induction camp in De Deur in Vereeniging.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is in Soweto on Tuesday morning where he is dealing with yet another case of sexual violence at a school in Diepkloof where a grade eight girl was raped, allegedly by three boys.

The department says the pupil was raped at the weekend while on a school induction camp in De Deur in Vereeniging.

The accused boys have been suspended from Fons Luminis Secondary School.

Lesufi also wants action taken against the teachers.

"They have to account for it. There's no way while learners are at the camp and [this happens] and no one responds to support or prevent this. We can't allow this kind of behaviour to continue, we can't tolerate it. I want all learners who went on the camp to explain to me what happened. I want to know why it could not be prevented."