Lesufi calls for 'strong action' after Fons Luminis pupil raped

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Lesufi calls for 'strong action' after Fons Luminis pupil raped

MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, on Monday and addressed pupils after three boys were suspended following the crime.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, on 3 March 2019 following reports that three boys allegedly gang-raped a grade eight pupil during a weekend orientation camp. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, on 3 March 2019 following reports that three boys allegedly gang-raped a grade eight pupil during a weekend orientation camp. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is calling for strong action to be taken against three boys who raped a grade eight pupil during a weekend orientation camp in De Deur.

Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Tuesday and addressed pupils after the three boys were suspended following the crime.

The department says police are now investigating the rape.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the MEC wants answers.

“We need to look at what transpired [and] we are expecting those reports coming from the district to tell us what transpired, which will assist us moving forward when we take a decision on what is it we are going to be doing in these camps.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA