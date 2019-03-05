-
-
-
-
-
-
Lesufi calls for 'strong action' after Fons Luminis pupil raped
MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, on Monday and addressed pupils after three boys were suspended following the crime.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is calling for strong action to be taken against three boys who raped a grade eight pupil during a weekend orientation camp in De Deur.
Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Tuesday and addressed pupils after the three boys were suspended following the crime.
The department says police are now investigating the rape.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the MEC wants answers.
“We need to look at what transpired [and] we are expecting those reports coming from the district to tell us what transpired, which will assist us moving forward when we take a decision on what is it we are going to be doing in these camps.”
