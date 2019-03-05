Jonas Brothers get Amazon documentary movie
The musical trio of brothers - made up of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - recently made a comeback to the music scene with their first new music in almost six years when they dropped new single 'Sucker' last week.
And now it seems the band's comeback isn't just about the music, as they've revealed they're set to be the subjects of a new documentary film which will air on Amazon Prime Video.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will give a "personal, behind the scenes look" at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour, promises to give fans an intimate look into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.
In a statement, the Jonas Brothers said: "Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals. In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world."
And Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added: "Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour. Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers."
The Burnin' Up hitmakers famously split in 2013 after canceling their tour due to a "deep, creative rift" among the band members, and youngest member Nick, 26, recently said he thought a reunion would be "impossible".
He said: "When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again."
As of the time of writing, a release date for the documentary has not been announced.
