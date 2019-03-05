Ill-treatment at PIC brings Mayisela to tears

Simphiwe Mayisela detailed other instances where he was unfairly treated and during his conclusion, he was unable to hold back the tears.

JOHANNESBURG - The former head of IT security at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) burst into tears while telling the inquiry about his ill-treatment at the corporation.

Simphiwe Mayisela testified at the inquiry on Tuesday which was set up to investigate dodgy investments and allegations of impropriety.

During his final months at the PIC, Mayisela says he was tasked with uncovering the identity of an anonymous whistleblower who had made serious allegations against the CEO at the time Dan Matjila.

Mayisela said while trying to find out the real identity of the whistleblower, known only as James Nogu, he began working with the police in trying to verify some of the allegations against Matjila.

Part of the reason he was eventually dismissed was because he didn’t inform his CEO that he was the subject of an investigation.

But, Mayisela also detailed other instances where he was unfairly treated and during his conclusion, he was unable to hold back the tears.

“It may not reflect the full extent of employee victimisation that existed at the PIC and highlights the ill-treatment and unfair treatment that I experienced.”

Mayisela said he was still assisting the police with the ongoing investigation into Matjila’s conduct.

_

_

WATCH: Simphiwe Mayisela at the PIC Commission of Inquiry

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)