Ill-treatment at PIC brings Mayisela to tears
Simphiwe Mayisela detailed other instances where he was unfairly treated and during his conclusion, he was unable to hold back the tears.
JOHANNESBURG - The former head of IT security at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) burst into tears while telling the inquiry about his ill-treatment at the corporation.
Simphiwe Mayisela testified at the inquiry on Tuesday which was set up to investigate dodgy investments and allegations of impropriety.
During his final months at the PIC, Mayisela says he was tasked with uncovering the identity of an anonymous whistleblower who had made serious allegations against the CEO at the time Dan Matjila.
Mayisela said while trying to find out the real identity of the whistleblower, known only as James Nogu, he began working with the police in trying to verify some of the allegations against Matjila.
Part of the reason he was eventually dismissed was because he didn’t inform his CEO that he was the subject of an investigation.
But, Mayisela also detailed other instances where he was unfairly treated and during his conclusion, he was unable to hold back the tears.
“It may not reflect the full extent of employee victimisation that existed at the PIC and highlights the ill-treatment and unfair treatment that I experienced.”
Mayisela said he was still assisting the police with the ongoing investigation into Matjila’s conduct.
_
_
WATCH: Simphiwe Mayisela at the PIC Commission of Inquiry
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Business
-
SABC advised by board candidate to cut signal for failed paid TV licenses
-
Mantashe calls for extra security in Carletonville amid protests
-
Eskom warns of stage 1 load shedding tonight
-
#RandReport: Rand firms after GDP data, stocks weak
-
Cosatu calls for Parly to halt SABC board interviews
-
Newly formed Sibambene Coal promises Eskom cheaper coal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.