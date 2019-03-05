Health receives biggest share from Gauteng budget
Finance MEC Barbara Creecy shared most of Gauteng's total budget of R132 billion between health, education, social and economic development.
JOHANNESBURG - This year, 81% of Gauteng’s budget will be allocated to health, education and social development.
Health has once again received the biggest share of the budget with just over R50 billion allocated.
The MEC said government has placed a big focus on the Health Department.
“The other key thing that we are tackling in the Department of Health is the question of goods and services, we have given R17 billion there and from the time I became MEC, we have doubled that budget of goods and service.”
In considering the number of undocumented foreign nationals living in the province, Creecy said her department works with Stats SA when it comes to population consideration.
“One in four South Africans live here; that is what we are funded for.”
Agriculture, infrastructure, crime, corruption and state capture have also been allocated millions of rands this year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
